Woman Accused Of Groping 2 Walmart Employees, Customer In Vacaville

January 17, 2017 4:12 PM
Filed Under: grope, Vacaville, Walmart

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police are turning to the public to help identify a woman accused of groping two Walmart employees and a Walmart customer.

On Sunday just after 11:30 a.m., the woman reportedly walked into the Walmart on Helen Power Drive. There she walked up to a female associate and grabbed her groin area before leaving the store. She was reportedly gone before police arrived, according to a statement from Vacaville police.

On Monday, the same woman walked into the same Walmart at 10:30 a.m., spoke with another female associate and reportedly grabbed her groin area as well. After leaving the store, she allegedly grabbed the groin of a man in the parking lot. He didn’t report the incident to police but told a store employee what had happened.

On both days, the woman was last seen walked towards the back of the old Sports Authority building before leaving from view.
The woman is described as about 45 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows the suspect is asked to call contact Special Victims Unit Detective Don McCoy at (707) 469-6611.

