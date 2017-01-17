Three Storm Systems Arriving This Week

Three more storm systems are approaching our area this week.

This first moderately strong weather system will bring between .75-1.5 inches of rainfall to the valley from midday Wednesday to midday Thursday.

Some foothill locations could see up to 3 inches of rainfall.

Snow levels will start out moderately high at between 5,000 and 6,000 feet then lower to around 4,000 feet by Thursday afternoon. Several inches of snow will be possible above 4,000 feet with up to 1.5 feet or more of snow possible highest elevations.

In addition to the rain and snow, gusty winds are likely with the Wednesday-Thursday system. Winds gusts to 30 mph are forecast for the valley and up to 40 mph over the mountains. Whiteout conditions will be possible at times over the Sierra Cascade Range.

After a break on Thursday afternoon and evening, another storm system will hit Northern California on Friday. This system will be similar to the previous system in precipitation amounts and wind, but will come with lower snow levels generally between 3,000 and 4,000 feet.

Another Pacific storm is forecast to move through around Sunday, bringing still more rain, wind and mountain snow but with even lower snow levels between 2,000 and 3,000 feet.

Travel impacts over the mountains are likely with each of these weather systems with chain controls and delays likely.

Local flooding potential will return as well especially as rainfall accumulation totals rise with each storm.