Teen Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Placer County Identified

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – One person is dead following a five-car crash Monday night in Placer County.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 65 at the Blue Oaks Boulevard overpass.

Robert Thomas Wilson, 18, of Wheatland, died in the crash. Several other people were injured were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Northbound lanes of the highway were closed during the investigation, causing a miles-long back-up. CHP moved traffic off of the Blue Oaks Boulevard exit and back onto highway 65 past the crash.

The cause of the crash has not been released.