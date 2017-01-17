Good Day is on! Watch LIVE | Video library | Learn more about today's segments

Planned Parenthood Holding Rally Tuesday At The State Capitol

January 17, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: Planned Parenthood

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A rally at the state capitol Tuesday for Planned Parenthood is expected to draw a large number of supporters.

It’s being dubbed “Pink Out Day.”

Hundreds of Planned Parenthood supporters including legislators and community leaders are expected to attend the event, which is being held in support of the organization’s health centers

Planned Parenthood provides sexual reproductive and healthcare services to nearly 1 million Californians through the centers.

The rally is set to begin at 11 a.m.

