Man Accused Of Killing Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy In Court Tuesday

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – The man accused of shooting and killing a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy in November will face a judge on Tuesday.

Lawyers for David Machado have asked the court to declare the defendant incompetent to stand trial. The court will review a doctor’s report on Machado’s competency evaluation and decide what further actions are needed.

Machado faces charges of murder, first-degree robbery, carjacking and being a felon in possession of a gun in connection with the murder of Deputy Dennis Wallace in Hughson.

On the morning of November 13, 2016, Machado was being investigated at the Fox Grove Fishing Access by Deputy Dennis Wallace of Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department for driving a suspicious vehicle. When Deputy Wallace ran the license plate of the vehicle he determined it was stolen and requested for additional units.

Dispatch tried to contact Deputy Wallace and didn’t receive a response. When police arrived on the scene, they found Wallace lying in the street next to his squad car. He had been shot in the head twice at close range.

Machado then carjacked a Kia Rio in the nearby town of Keyes and a statewide manhunt ensued.

He was arrested a few hours later in the town of Tulare.