Hay Bales Burning At Hay Business In Winters

WINTERS (CBS13) – Fire crews battled a hay fire in the city of Winters on Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Fire crews were originally dispatched to the business, Hay Kingdom, which is in the 2600 block of County Road 90, on reports of a structure fire.

When they arrived, crews found several bales of hay well-involved in flames.

Hay fires are typically allowed to burn out on their own, but since a structure is nearby, crews from multiple agencies are working to put the fire out.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.