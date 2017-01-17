Divers To Recover Vehicle That Drove Into Sacramento River Sunday Near Isleton

ISLETON (CBS13) – DART team divers are planning Tuesday to search for a vehicle that went into the Sacramento River on Sunday.

CHP received a call around 9 a.m. Sunday reporting a vehicle drove into the water. According to witnesses, the vehicle left

Highway 160 and went into the river just south of Tyler Island Bridge near Isleton.

CHP and fire investigators on Sunday found an area where they believe it happened and searched the river for two hours, but DART members couldn’t respond to the area, due to poor weather.

On Monday, DART found the vehicle. They plan to recover the vehicle on Tuesday.

It’s unknown if there was anyone in the vehicle.