Daily List: 3 Smart Things to Do In the Shower

You might sing, or stretch out a sore neck — but if you’re just washing up and getting out of the shower every morning, you’re not making the most of your time!

On the Daily List this morning, three smart things to do in the shower!

Read more

Coffee In Cameron Park

It’s not run-of-the-mill coffee and Caffe Santoro has lots of customers to prove it. They like to focus on the people and we heard they are the spot to check out in Cameron Park. We are there meeting some of the customers and trying the coffee.

Caffe Santoro

3392 Coach Lane.

Text in your order 530-350-9335

Rugby Tournament

One of the largest rugby tournaments is in our own backyard! Squads from all over the U.S. and Canada will be hitting the field this weekend. Deuce Mason is in Rancho Cordova to test out his rugby skills and to see what the city is doing to improve the field!

Rugby Kick-off Tournament In Rancho Cordova

2239 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova

http://www.svrf.org/

Flooding Wildlife

As we prepare for another round of wet weather, the Wildlife Care Association is also hoping people will also keep an eye out on area animals. This last storm flooded snakes, lizards, and other wildlife.

http://www.wildlifecareassociation.com

Found Animal Line: 965 -WILD

Sasquatch Hunters

For going on 25 years, Nor-Cal Squatchers have been on the “no harm” hunt for Bigfoot. They’re in the studio this morning with evidence of the legendary creature, plus a way for like-minded individuals to get involved.

Nor-Cal Squatchers

http://www.norcalsquatchers.com/

Prom Dresses

High School prom season is just around the corner! But just that event can add up to hundreds and hundreds of dollars. This morning Wendy has an alternative for young girls to find their dress at a fraction of the cost.

http://www.AnewDayOnline.com

Twitter @Anewdaytoshine

Facebook: Shine Boutique & Consignment

@anewdaytoshine and Instagram:

@anewdaytoshine

Jewelers

R Purnell Jewelers is close to holding their grand opening party and we are getting a look at some of his designs ahead of time. With decades in the business, Rick Purnell is bringing his talent to El Dorado Hills with his new store. We will show some of his custom work and his high-end designs.

R Purnell Jewelers

3907 Park Dr in El Dorado Hills

http://www.rpurnelljewelers.com

What The Heck (Hardware) Is That?

Emigh Hardware

3555 El Camino Ave.

Sacramento, ca 95821

(916) 482-1900

http://emigh.com/

Craig Ashton

Attorney Craig Ashton is coming by the studio to talk about the latest and most interesting celebrity legal problems and enlightens viewers as to what the celebs may face next in their legal battles.

Law Office of Ashton & Price

8243 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA

916-786-7787

http://www.ashtonandprice.com/

Blow-Dry Bar

There’s a new blow-dry bar in El Dorado Hills and they have mastered getting your hair to perfection. They also have a party room and an elite bridal team. We are there this morning to see some of the different styles they can do for you!

Blow Me Away

4357 Town Center Blvd.

(916) 467-4162

Manly Minute: You and Your Mother

Were you intrigued by the title? Did it resonate with you for some unknown reason? Did it make you smile? If you’re this guy, you also DESPERATELY need this wisdom. The difference is, it may be much easier for you to take action. And if it turns out that you have already taken this courageous action, terrific. You’re now in a mature relationship with your mother. Good for you, and for those around you.

Read more

Snow Gear

After one snowboard ride down the mountain and 20 live shots at Boreal Mountain, Wendy is ready to get serious about snow gear. Thousands of people will be traveling to the mountains to snowboard or ski, this morning we’re checking out the latest fashion trends in snow gear.

www.clarkssnow.com