Teen Killed In Highway 65 Crash Monday Night

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal five-car crash Monday evening that took the life of a teen.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 65 at the Blue Oaks Boulevard overpass. CHP tells CBS13 that one of the vehicles involved in the crash had overturned along the roadway.

Several people were transported to a local hospital, and all northbound lanes were shut down during the investigation.

Traffic along highway 65 was backed up for miles as CHP moved traffic off of the Blue Oaks Boulevard exit and back onto highway 65 past the crash.

The identity of the teen, said to be 18, has not been released.