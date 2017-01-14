Anti-Drug Teen Center

This morning we’re learning about one non-profit organization who has one simple message: “You are loved.” Relentless Rescue’s goal is to build a facility out of a renovated fire station that provides a safe place for young men and women to gather and get educated on the dangers of drug and alcohol addiction, in addition to gang prevention and intervention.

Relentless Rescue

@RelentlessRescue

(916) 532 1873

https://facebook.com/RelentlessRescue

https://www.gofundme.com/anti-drug-teen-center-to-save-lives

Cocktail Academy

Hook and Ladder’s Beverage Director, Chris Tucker is leading a series of cocktail classes lasting two hours. Each class will feature a lecture and demonstration, tasting, and hands-on drink creation. People can also enjoy small bites from the kitchen while you practice your skills.

American Whiskey with The Bourbon Babes

Feb. 11th: 2pm-4pm

(916) 442-4885

$75 per person

https://hookandladder916.com/cocktail-academy/

Youth Boot Bank

Tuleyome’s new Youth Boot Bank will make its first public appearance at the Davis Farmer’s Market. The Tuleyome Boot Bank is a youth hiking boot lending program that provides high-quality hiking boots to local youth at no cost for the duration of their physical growth up to age 18. The Boot Bank, operated out of an antique milk truck by Davis Boy Scout Troop 111, was developed in response to the practical challenge faced by families in purchasing high quality, well-fitting hiking boots for youths with ever-increasing shoe sizes.

Tuleyome Youth Boot Bank

Davis Farmer’s Market

Today: 11:30am-1pm

http://www.tuleyome.org

Fashion Show

Mario Productions presents, “Rock The Runway Fashion Show and Model Competition,” tonight at the California Automobile Museum featuring adult models and models as young as 5. The show Featuring Designers such as Saya Clothing, Jaime Kidz Boutique, Hill Tribe Raul Rosales and more!

Rock The Runway

California Automobile Museum

Tonight: 6pm

For Tickets: http://Brownpapertickets.com

Mountain Resort

This morning Wendy is having some fun in the snow at Boreal Mountain Resort. With so much snow and nice weather this weekend, the resort is expected to be flooded with skiers, snowboarders, and snow lovers alike!

Boreal Mountain Resort

19749 Boreal Ridge Rd

Soda Springs

(530) 426-3663

http://www.rideboreal.com

A Lie Universally Hidden

This morning we’re meeting one local author whose 4th book was just released on Amazon and is climbing up the best sellers list! A Lie Universally Hidden by Anngela Schroeder is a book about a Pride and Prejudice alternate path for two of the best-known characters in British Literature: Fitzwilliam Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet. Anngela feels this is her most special book because a large portion of it was written when her son was in the hospital going through Cancer treatment. This morning she is here to tell us more!

Book Signing

Marian O. Lawrence Library

Galt

Jan. 31st: 6pm-7:30pm

@schros2000

http://Facebook.com/Anngela Schroeder-Author

Bonnie From Triad

Today our favorite Triad Plus employee Bonnie our crafty maven is back for her monthly visit making. Today Bonnie will be showing us show how to make ponchos!!

Triad Plus

8801 Washington Blvd

Roseville

(916) 788-4350

http://www.triadplushomefashions.com

National Soup Month

January is National Soup Month! So this morning we have the folks from Raley’s in the studio who is showing us how to make some healthy, soul-warming soups for the middle of winter.

http://www.raleys.com

Singer

Melissa Lingo is BACK! Remember Melissa? She’s that adorable beekeeping, ukelele player, and singer! We had her on the show when she started a Kickstarter page to try to get her first album produced… and again when her album came out. This morning Melissa is back in the studio and talking about her new music and is going to play for us all morning long!!

Get Melissa’s music

http://SoundCloud.com/melingo

Available on iTunes: Melissa Lingo

https://www.supportthetrade.org/

http://www.facebook.com/melissalingomusic

http://www.youtube.com/user/melissalingomusic

One-Man Show

Based on Actual Events debuted on September 10, 2016 at the San Francisco Fringe Festival receiving a BEST OF FRINGE award. The show is an autobiographical one-man show. Everybody has a story. Does there have to always be a ‘lesson to learn’? Or can you just…’be’? Join this modern day jester as he shares his tale of love, heartache, whiskey, streaking, and what happens when you’ve never figured out when to shut up. Celebrating its 3rd Anniversary, the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival brings fresh and exciting theater to audiences in the beautiful Gold Country.

Based on Actual Events

Nugget Fringe Festival

Jan.21st-29th

http://www.NuggetFringe.com