RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the Rancho Cordova area Friday afternoon.

The scene is along the 2600 block of Sunrise Boulevard.

Deputies say a sheriff’s deputy opened fire during an attempted pick-up of a felony suspect. The suspect was struck by gunfire; his or her condition is unknown at the moment.

No deputies were hurt in the incident.

