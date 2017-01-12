Bloating

Beat the Bloat with the Belly Ball! The No Excuse Mom has created a unique ball to get rid of the inflammation and belly bloat! The Good Day gals are putting it to the test this morning PLUS where you can get it for a discount!

Belly Ball

$39.99

20% off code: NOEXCUSES

http://www.fitbellyball.com

Ransomly Beacon

Want to make sure the kids aren’t on their phones when they shouldn’t be? Want your family’s noses out of the cyber world long enough to eat dinner? Ransomly Beacon: create an app-free, distraction-free space in your home. Great for the dining room or bedroom.

http://www.ransomly.com

New Nintendo Console

Nintendo is releasing details about their new Switch console on Thursday night and our favorite nerd, Ryan, is excited to talk about what’s coming with the new console? The preview looks pretty cool – the remotes convert to portable handheld gaming devices so that you can take you game with you.

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave., Sacramento

800.919.NERD (6373)

Finesse Mitchell

We are starting the weekend off with a good laugh. Comedian Finesse Mitchell is joining us live in the studio to preview his shows at the Punchline Comedy Club.

Punchline Comedy Club Sacramento

2100 Arden Way

916.925.8500

3 Mistakes When You Breathe

Are YOU making these 3 common mistakes when you breathe? According to Men’s Journal, “Modern life causes the average person to use about a third of his natural lung capacity,” said Dr. Corinne Weaver, author of Learning How To Breathe, “You can trace almost every single ailment we face today to improper breathing.”

Improving Stress Levels

Dr. Corinne Weaver

Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op

Today at 10 a.m.

http://www.DrCorinneWeaver.com

The Tin Thimble

With winter in full swing, Wendy is in desperate need of a new scarf. That’s why Sharon Mansfield, co-owner of The Tin Thimble will be showing Wendy how to nuno felt a scarf. Nuno felting is a process done with wool fibers, silk fabric, and one’s hands. It is the most popular class held at The Tin Thimble.

The shop is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10am – 5pm. 916-652-2134\

@thetinthimble on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/thetinthimble on Facebook

Meal in a Mug

Meal in a Mug?! Don’t want to dirty dishes or hit up the drive through? Try this! Melissa’s challenging local restaurant owner Tony Park to create Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and Dessert dishes using only a mug!

River’s Edge Cafe

8740 La Riviera Drive Sacramento

(916) 362-2221

https://www.facebook.com/riversedgefanpage

http://www.riversedgecafeonline.com/

National Sticker Day

http://www.beverlysuniquescrapbooking.com

On Facebook: Beverly’s Unique Scrapbooking

Gypsy’s Vintage Fundraiser

Get ready to shop!! This morning wendy is in Lincoln for a vintage show/pop-up marketplace. The theme is New Year in Paris. More than 40 vendors will have their unique pieces on display — from holiday, rustic, farmhouse, cottage, French-inspired and more.

https://www.facebook.com/GypsyChicVintageMarket/

Dance Fundraiser

A dance family is holding a showcase with the goal of ending human trafficking.

Public Display

Crest Theatre

1013 K St.

Sacramento

Saturday

Doors Open At 5pm

Show Begins At 6pm

$20 In Advance

$25 At The Door

http://www.crestsacramento.com/event/1408229

https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1408229

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/publicdisplayx/

Instagram Accounts: Publicdisplay_x, Xposeddanceco, Hijinxdance

Twitter: Publicdisplayx

Manly Minute: 5 Reasons Men Get Jealous

There are few emotions harder to control than jealousy. Anger can be controlled, sadness will wash away, and happiness can be ended swiftly with a single misstep. Jealousy, though, is trickier. It can creep into every aspect of your life, if you’re not careful, can lead to you making terrible mistakes. Jealousy is often at the root of horrible crimes men commit against their partners.

Learn more

Kate Hudson

A popular New Year’s resolution is to stay healthy and fit in 2017. But like most Americans, you also lead a busy lifestyle and find it hard to keep those resolutions. Award-winning actress Kate Hudson knows exactly how difficult it can be to juggle work and home-life while finding time to exercise, eat right, and de-stress.

http://www.fabletics.com