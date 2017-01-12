Daily List: 3 Weird Facts You Didn’t Know About Snow

Did you know snow isn’t actually white? It’s true! On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has a look at three amazing facts you didn’t know — about snow!

Dine Downtown

The 12th annual Dine Downtown celebrates 35 Sacramento restaurants starting on Thursday, January 12th.

Jan. 12 – Jan. 22

Pre-fixe 3-course $35

Frank Fat’s

806 L Street

Sacramento

916.442.7092

http://www.GoDowntownsac.com/DineDowntown

Dog Days of Winter

Are your dog dreading the words “outside” in this rainy weather? Help fashionable Fido stay dry with the latest Stormbeat accessories! From rain jackets to ponchos and rain boots the Posh Puppy Boutique has it all! Melissa’s live in Rocklin with the return of Good Day’s Doggy Cam Runway Fashion Show!

Posh Puppy Boutique

6040 Stanford Ranch Rd, Ste. 100 Rocklin

(916) 435-3044

http://www.poshpuppyboutique.com/

Art by the Fire

Seconds sale! Get ready to shop for art! Artist from all over our area will have their art on display this weekend. Wendy will be visiting one of the artists and maybe make some art of her own.

http://www.artbyfire.org

Dance Team

Poprocks is a dance team from Davis.

http://www.teampoprocks.com

Winter Skin

Winter can be tough on your skin and that’s why this morning, Wendy is at a local spa getting some tips about taking care of your face this winter.

http://www.heavenlysaltspa.com

5 New Year’s Resolutions for Men

The new year is a time many men rethink their lives and make plans to get their health back on track. Are you one of them?

At least 40% of adults make one or more resolutions each year, and at least two-thirds of them vow to change something unhealthy about themselves, according to a small study conducted by John C. Norcross, PhD, professor of psychology at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania.

