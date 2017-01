SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A big rig accident is slowing traffic on Interstate 5 through Downtown Sacramento.

The accident happened a little before 6 a.m. near the J Street exit from northbound I-5.

NB 5 at J – big rig accident. Look at cab damage. Diesel fuel in lanes. Heavy! use I-80! @GoodDaySac @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/mNoZWxkCyn — Tina Macuha (@TinaMacuha) January 12, 2017

It appears the big rig jackknifed, with the resulting crash basically demolishing the cab of the truck. However, the driver looks to be OK and was walking around just after the crash.

Diesel fuel is scattered across I-5 lanes. Drivers should consider taking an alternate route.