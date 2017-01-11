Sierra Resorts Report Staggering Snow Totals

January 11, 2017 12:56 PM
RENO, Nev. (CBS13/AP) – Some staggering snow totals are coming in from the Lake Tahoe area that’s been battered by a blizzard since Monday night.

The Kirkwood ski resort south of the lake reported Wednesday it has received 4 feet of new snow in the last 24 hours for a seven-day total of more than 11 feet.

More than 4 feet of new snow also was reported Wednesday at Sugar Bowl near Donner Pass on U.S. Interstate 80.

Northstar near Truckee, California got 42 inches of new snow with more than 10 feet over the last seven days. The Mount Rose ski resort southwest of Reno reported 2 feet of new snow with a storm total of more than 9 feet.

Rain totals in the valleys have been just as impressive. A torrential downpour late Tuesday and early Wednesday dumped 2.25 inches of rain in southeast Reno. The National Weather Service says that area has received nearly 9 inches of rain the past week.

Gardnerville got another 1.4 inches of rain early Wednesday for a seven-day total of 8.5 inches. That’s more than a third of the 20 inches it averages on annually.

Here’s a look at 48-hour rain and snow totals:

RAIN

Grass Valley                       6.55”

Colfax                                   6.44”

Pollock Pines                      6.30”

Arnold                                  4.90”

Sonora                                  4.49”

Vacaville                              4.07”

El Dorado Hills                    3.96”

Jackson                                3.96”

Rocklin                                  3.11”

Davis                                     2.99”

Downtown Sac                  2.47”

SNOW

Kingvale                               79”   (58” in past 24 hours!)

Soda Springs                      79”

Sugarbowl                           77”   (54” in past 24 hours!)

Kirkwood                             71”

