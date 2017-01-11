Placer County Road Washed Away By Surging Creek

Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Instagram

ALTA (CBS13) – Authorities are asking people to avoid a Placer County road after it was washed away by a surging creek.

The scene is on Morton Road, off the Alta exit of Interstate 80.

California Highway Patrol’s Gold Run division shared these photos of the situation:

Canyon Creek, like many creeks during Tuesday’s serious storm, surged and caused Morton Road to wash away.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from the area.

Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada State Line remains closed.