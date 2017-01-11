Lost Pet During Storm? Shelters Took In Dozens Of Strays Over Past Few Days

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Animal control officials are working to reunite people with pets that may have run away during the storms that rolled through Northern California recently.

Sacramento County Animal Care says they’ve taken in nearly 50 strays over the past several days.

List Of Pets Lost And Found In Sacramento County

In order to get as many pets as possible back home, Sacramento County Animal Care says they are waving their owner redemption fees until Jan. 16. Further, the redemptions will also include

Further, the redemptions will also include free rabies and wellness vaccines, a microchip for the pet if it doesn’t already have one, and an I.D. tag.

Make sure to check all local shelters if you lost your pet, animal control officials say.