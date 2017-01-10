Planned Avalanche Surprises Couple By Breaking Down Their Front Door

Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Instagram

Follow Good Day on Facebook | Instagram

ALPINE MEADOWS (CBS13) — An intentionally set avalanche slammed into an Alpine Meadows home and broke down the front door.

The homeowners knew the avalanche was coming since it was set by the Alpine Meadows ski patrol to reduce the avalanche danger. They just didn’t know they’d be buried by it.



ALSO READ: City: South Lake Tahoe Experiencing Tier 4 Storm; Stay Home

Steven and Margaret Siig have lived in Alpine Meadows for 12 years, and they’re used to controlled avalanches. But with three feet of snow falling overnight, this morning’s avalanche didn’t just hit them — it buried them.

A picture of their front door blown open by a wall of snow has gone viral.

Crews from Alpine Meadows were at the home within minutes to help them dig out.