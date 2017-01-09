Daily List: How to Bank a Little More Cash in the New Year
As many financial planners will tell you, building wealth is a process made of many small actions that add up over time. If you want to see your bank account grow over the next year, adopting new money and lifestyle habits now is a smart way to start! On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three tips on how to bank a little more cash in the New Year!
Read more
Kings Equality Night
Tonight the Sacramento Kings are hosting Equality Night. This morning we are joined with Jason Collings, the first openly gay NBA player to learn more.
http://NBA.com
Witherell’s WWII Document
For the first time, the surrender document sent to General Anthony McAuliffe by the German commander in World War II is up for auction. Good Day is live for a look AND a history lesson on this pivotal piece of paper.
Preview: Jan. 12, 1-5 PM
Online auction: Jan. 11 to 25
916-446-6490
http://www.witherells.com
https://twitter.com/CaptAmericana
https://www.facebook.com/witherells
https://www.instagram.com/witherellsauctions/
Nerds on Call
If you were the lucky recipient of a lightly used, new-to-you laptop this holiday season, Ryan Eldridge, Co-Founder of Nerds on Call is here with some easy, inexpensive ways to improve an older laptop inside and out.
Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave., Sacramento
800.919.NERD (6373)
Animal House Exhibit
The Annual Animal House Exhibit is back for the 12th year in a row. From painting to drawing, photography to sculpture, the international exhibit of animal-themed art showcases all types all media. One-hundred pieces have been curated from more than 300 submissions from all over the world.
Sacramento Fine Arts Center
5530B Gibbons Dr., Carmichael, CA 95608
http://www.sacfinearts.org
916-971-3713
Dine Downtown
The 12th annual Dine Downtown celebrates 35 Sacramento restaurants starting on Thursday, January 12th! The season’s hottest, budget-friendly way to enjoy all of the flavorful selections of downtown Sacramento’s best restaurants returns January 12-22, 2017.
Dine Downtown
Jan. 12 – Jan. 22
Pre-fixe 3-course $35
House Kitchen & Bar
555 Capitol Mall
Sacramento
916.498.9924
http://www.GoDowntownsac.com/DineDowntown
Sac State Baseball
The Sac State men’s baseball team is poised for bigger things this season. After winning 30 games a year ago, including victories over national powerhouse programs like Auburn and LSU, they are back and looking for more success.
Game schedule
Manly Minute: 5 Cosmetic Treatments For Men
If you have any birthdays coming up, or you’re the kind to splurge on Valentine’s Day, then you might be interested in research showing that what men and women really want are…cosmetic treatments.
Read more