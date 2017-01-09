Daily List: How to Bank a Little More Cash in the New Year

As many financial planners will tell you, building wealth is a process made of many small actions that add up over time. If you want to see your bank account grow over the next year, adopting new money and lifestyle habits now is a smart way to start! On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three tips on how to bank a little more cash in the New Year!

Kings Equality Night

Tonight the Sacramento Kings are hosting Equality Night. This morning we are joined with Jason Collings, the first openly gay NBA player to learn more.

http://NBA.com

Witherell’s WWII Document

For the first time, the surrender document sent to General Anthony McAuliffe by the German commander in World War II is up for auction. Good Day is live for a look AND a history lesson on this pivotal piece of paper.

Preview: Jan. 12, 1-5 PM

Online auction: Jan. 11 to 25

916-446-6490

http://www.witherells.com

https://twitter.com/CaptAmericana

https://www.facebook.com/witherells

https://www.instagram.com/witherellsauctions/

Nerds on Call

If you were the lucky recipient of a lightly used, new-to-you laptop this holiday season, Ryan Eldridge, Co-Founder of Nerds on Call is here with some easy, inexpensive ways to improve an older laptop inside and out.

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave., Sacramento

800.919.NERD (6373)

Animal House Exhibit

The Annual Animal House Exhibit is back for the 12th year in a row. From painting to drawing, photography to sculpture, the international exhibit of animal-themed art showcases all types all media. One-hundred pieces have been curated from more than 300 submissions from all over the world.

Sacramento Fine Arts Center

5530B Gibbons Dr., Carmichael, CA 95608

http://www.sacfinearts.org

916-971-3713

Dine Downtown

The 12th annual Dine Downtown celebrates 35 Sacramento restaurants starting on Thursday, January 12th! The season’s hottest, budget-friendly way to enjoy all of the flavorful selections of downtown Sacramento’s best restaurants returns January 12-22, 2017.

Dine Downtown

Jan. 12 – Jan. 22

Pre-fixe 3-course $35

House Kitchen & Bar

555 Capitol Mall

Sacramento

916.498.9924

http://www.GoDowntownsac.com/DineDowntown

Sac State Baseball

The Sac State men’s baseball team is poised for bigger things this season. After winning 30 games a year ago, including victories over national powerhouse programs like Auburn and LSU, they are back and looking for more success.

Game schedule

Manly Minute: 5 Cosmetic Treatments For Men

If you have any birthdays coming up, or you’re the kind to splurge on Valentine’s Day, then you might be interested in research showing that what men and women really want are…cosmetic treatments.

