The rain may have you wanting to stay indoors, but there’s one group who loves this kind of weather: REPTILES!! Nha was at Shedskin Reptiles in Tracy, which is run by a former cop. He shared some interesting things about reptiles and he knows his stuff.

Shedskin Reptiles

1005 E Pescadero Ave #191 in Tracy

(209) 8319051

http://shedskin.net