ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Heavy rain overnight brought a Roseville creek’s water levels briefly above warning stage.

Cirby Creek at Loretto Drive peaked just over the 5.6 feet warn stage around 5 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

In Roseville, heavy rain overnight briefly brought Cirby Creek above warning stage at Loretto Drive #cawx #CAStorm https://t.co/ifEHMe1hp3 pic.twitter.com/Yc1UprfTbO — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 8, 2017

Despite the jump, the creek was still far from the 8.6 feet critical stage.