WEEKEND STORM: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic Good Day is on!  Watch LIVE | Video library | Learn more about today's segments

Flood Warnings Issued For Small Streams Across NorCal

January 8, 2017 6:42 AM
Filed Under: Flood Warning, National Weather Service

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officials have issued a Flood Warning for small streams across the Northern California high country.

The warning is in effect for the following areas:
Northeastern Sutter, Plumas County, Alpine County, Placer County, southeastern Shasta County, southern Lassen County, Amador County, Tuolumne County, northeastern Sacramento County, northeastern Stanislaus County, El Dorado County, Calaveras County, eastern Tehama County, Butte County, northeastern Glenn County, Sierra County, Yuba County, and Nevada County.

Several areas that could experience flooding are Roseville, Redding, Chico, Folsom, Rocklin, Paradise, Oroville, Grass Valley, Marysville, Sonora, Chester, and Cisco.

The warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.

Between 3 to 8 inches of rain could fall in the Sierra and foothills over the next few days.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Listen Live