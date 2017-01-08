Flood Warnings Issued For Small Streams Across NorCal

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officials have issued a Flood Warning for small streams across the Northern California high country.

The warning is in effect for the following areas:

Northeastern Sutter, Plumas County, Alpine County, Placer County, southeastern Shasta County, southern Lassen County, Amador County, Tuolumne County, northeastern Sacramento County, northeastern Stanislaus County, El Dorado County, Calaveras County, eastern Tehama County, Butte County, northeastern Glenn County, Sierra County, Yuba County, and Nevada County.

Several areas that could experience flooding are Roseville, Redding, Chico, Folsom, Rocklin, Paradise, Oroville, Grass Valley, Marysville, Sonora, Chester, and Cisco.

The warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.

Between 3 to 8 inches of rain could fall in the Sierra and foothills over the next few days.