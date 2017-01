RANCHO MURIETA (CBS13) – A driver was rescued then cited after he drove his pickup truck into a flooded area Sunday morning.

The scene is on Scott Road at Deer Creek outside of Rancho Murieta.

Recent heavy rains are causing the creek to swell, which has in turn flooded the roadway.

The driver tried to make it across the flooded roadway but soon got stuck.

He was rescued, then cited by California Highway Patrol

The area is prone to floods during heavy rain storms.