A fourplex in Sacramento County was heavily damaged by fire and smoke Saturday.

In the 7 a.m. hour, crews were called out to the building in the 9000 block of Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova.

It was originally reported that two of the units were on fire, but the flames spread to all four units, according to a MetroFire Department spokesperson.

UPDATE Folsom Bl fire: 2 units major fire dmg, 2 smoke & attic dmg. $250k total. No injuries, under investigation. Four families displaced. pic.twitter.com/89LcsZsyMB — MetroFire Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 7, 2017

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage from the fire is estimated at $250,000.