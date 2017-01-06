Daily List: 3 Subtle Diet Tweaks to Make in the New Year

Looking to change your eating habits? Start small and work up! On the Daily List this morning, three subtle diet tweaks to make in the New Year!

Luxury Wedding Show

It’s time to kick off Bridal Show season again! The Luxury Wedding Show Sacramento, the only Mock Wedding Bridal Show. is coming up this Sunday and is the first wedding show of the season! The show features Ceremony Runway Fashion Shows, Luxurious Bridal Gift Bags, Wine and Cake Tastings, hundreds of Wedding Inspiration Ideas and so much more!!

Tsakopoulos Library Galleria

January 8th: 12pm-4pm

19th-Century Perfume

A Sacramento-based natural perfume company is taking patrons way back with its scents. Inspired by the Victorian era and its perfume techniques, Fitzgerald and Guislain released its first line of four fragrances this past fall. The company is comprised of Alexander Chesebro and Ian Fitzgerald, who began their friendship at Granite Bay High School, and were inspired together pursue the crafting of perfume in Mendocino. After three years of developing and honing their skills, Fitzgerald and Guislain was born into fruition. And this morning, Good Day is live for a closer look at the company AND the process.

M&M Challenge: Fowling

Wouldn’t bowling be more fun if you could throw the ball?! Since bowling balls are too heavy, why not use a football! One of Northern California’s newest games FOWLING is a touchdown strike in Roseville! Mel and Maloney are taking it on this morning in an epic showdown!

Fowling at Arena Softball Complex

8288 Industrial Ave., Roseville

Cat Show

This weekend some jazzy cats are ready to kick off Mardi Gras! The Mardi Gras Madness International Cat Show is put on by Jazzy Cats, the local club of The International Cat Association. Both purebreds and non-purebred (household pet category) will be competing in the competition! Cool breeds, vendors with cat toys, cat trees & other furniture and gifts for pet lovers will be on hand, plus household pet cats and kittens from Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode will be competing against the professional HHP entrants, and will be up for adoption!

Mardi Gras Madness International Cat Show

McClellan Conference Center

Saturday: 10am-6pm

Sunday: 9am-5pm

Acres of Hope

A ReNew (thrift) Store in Roseville is having a ribbon cutting ceremony next week for one of its stores. But this morning Wendy will actually get to go and tour the store and talk a little bit about what they do. 100% of profits from The ReNew Stores go directly to supporting Acres of Hope. The stores are mostly operated by volunteers and offer new and gently used clothes, shoes and accessories, as well as upcycled furniture, home decor, housewares and more.

Sauced BBQ Grand Opening

A new spot is bringing the south to Northern California….And it’s right next to golden 1 center! Deuce mason is at sauced to get a look at Downtown Sacramento’s newest restaurant!

1028 7th St., Sacramento

Songwriter

Jessica Malone is a Northern Californian with a unique songwriting style and a powerful soothing voice. She’s got a new album coming out next month (this is her first full- length album) and she has many shows lined up in the next few weeks. This morning we’re learning more about her upcoming plans… We’ll also hear some of her music.

Album: Miles Left to Walk // Recorded & Mixed at Tanglewood Studios in Loomis by John Morris

CD Release: February 10th at Harlow’s 7pm

Upcoming Shows: Acoustic Den Cafe Saturday January 7th 7pm-9pm // Every First Tuesday of the month at The Torch Club Happy Hour 5:30 / 7:30

Manly Minute: Keep This In Your Car

When I was growing up, I noticed that my dad kept his car well-stocked with supplies. A lot of the equipment was for his job busting poachers as a game warden, but most of the things were for emergency situations. And there were plenty of times when my dad was able to put those supplies to work. Be it a maintenance issue or a snowstorm, keeping these items in your vehicle can save you time and discomfort, and perhaps even your very life, should an emergency arise.

