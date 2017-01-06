New Year/New Album From Jessica Malone

Jessica Malone is a Northern Californian with a unique songwriting style and a powerful soothing voice. She’s got a new album coming out next month (this is her first full- length album) and she has many shows lined up in the next few weeks. This morning we learned more about her upcoming plans and heard some of her music.

Album: Miles Left to Walk // Recorded & Mixed at Tanglewood Studios in Loomis by John Morris

CD Release: February 10th at Harlow’s 7pm

Upcoming Shows: Acoustic Den Cafe Saturday January 7th 7pm-9pm // Every First Tuesday of the month at The Torch Club Happy Hour 5:30 / 7:30

Website: JessicaMaloneMusic.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JessicaMaloneMusic/

Instagram: @JessicaMaloneMusic

Twitter: @JMaloneMusic