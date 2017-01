Wouldn’t bowling be more fun if you could throw the ball?! Since bowling balls are too heavy, why not use a football! One of Northern California’s newest games FOWLING is a touchdown strike in Roseville! Mel and Maloney took it on this morning in an epic showdown!

Fowling at Arena Softball Complex

8288 Industrial Ave., Roseville

http://pigskinalley.com/

https://www.facebook.com/PigskinAlley/