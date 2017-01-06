WEEKEND STORM: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Manly Minute: Keep This in Your Car

January 6, 2017 1:48 PM By Ken Rudulph
Filed Under: car, safety

When I was growing up, I noticed that my dad kept his car well-stocked with supplies. A lot of the equipment was for his job busting poachers as a game warden, but most of the things were for emergency situations. And there were plenty of times when my dad was able to put those supplies to work. Be it a maintenance issue or a snowstorm, keeping these items in your vehicle can save you time and discomfort, and perhaps even your very life, should an emergency arise.
Read more

More from Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live