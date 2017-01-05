Daily List: 3 Tips to Navigating the Gym in the New Year

If getting in more regular exercise on the list for the new year, good for you! If you’re taking that workout to a gym, think about busting out of your regular routine. On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three tips for navigating the gym in the new year!

Hairstyles

Start the new year putting your best hair forward! Melissa’s live at Salon Cheveux in Elk Grove with the top hairstyle trends we’ll see celebrities and fashionistas rocking in 2017!

Salon Cheveux

9108 Laguna Main St Suite #3 Elk Grove

916-691-1077

http://www.saloncheveux.net/

New Cafe

We check back in with local Chef Julian Jimenez who competed on the Food Network Cake Wars! He is now back and just opened his own cafe!! We’ll check it out!

Julian’s Patisserie

6610 Folsom Auburn Road, Ste. 7

Folsom, California

https://www.facebook.com/JuliansPatisserie/

Tech For New Year’s Resolutions

Are you already struggling to keep those New Year’s resolutions? It may surprise you to hear that we have a Nerd here who says he can help. Ryan Eldridge, Co-Founder of Nerds on Call has apps and tech tools that can help you get achievable resolutions and stick to your goals.

Nerds On Call

4315 Marconi Ave, Sacramento

800.919.NERD

http://www.homeroutines.com/

https://www.acorns.com/

Healthy Meals

Too tired of looking for that healthy breakfast or lunch? FITeats creates meals for delivery or pick up. There’s no minimum order whether it’s one meal for a whole week’s worth! The company uses fresh ingredients that are local and/or organic. Many of the meals are gluten free as well as paleo. Tina is with the owner learning more!

FITeats Locations:

1420 16th St., Sacramento

1455 Eureka Rd., Roseville

http://www.fiteats.com/

John Goodman

“Patriots Day” is a powerful story of a community’s extraordinary courage in the face of adversity. An account of the events surrounding the Boston Marathon bombing, the tension-packed dramatic thriller chronicles in detail one of the most sophisticated and well-coordinated manhunts in law enforcement history.

http://www.patriotsdayfilm.com

Art

Art for Everyone covers the gamut of relatively unknown and well-known artists making works that are accessible to all viewers in all income brackets. This morning, Wendy is checking out their collection.

http://www.natsoulas.com

https://www.facebook.com/JohnNatsoulasGallery/

https://twitter.com/natsoulasart

https://instagram.com/natsoulasart

Hot Toys of 2017

Does the winter weather have your kids down? Put down the video games and help beat the boredom blues with some of the newest and coolest toys! Melissa’s live at a unique one stop shop “Gifts from the Heart of Elk Grove” with ways to keep the kids busy while having fun at the same time!

Gifts from Heart of Elk Grove

9685 Elk Grove Florin Rd.

916-714-0914

http://www.giftsfromtheheartofelkgrove.weebly.com/

Comedy Slam

Tonight, it’s going down with Boogie’s Comedy Slam at Memorial Auditorium. All the proceeds go to charity and tickets are hard to come by! Gary Owen is one of the comics performing and he is hanging out with us in studio to talk about the show.

Boogie’s Comedy Slam

Tonight at 7

Memorial Auditorium

Manly Minute: Your Final Will And Testament

Everyone knows there are two guarantees in life: death and taxes. Neither one we have much control over, but we usually do our best to prepare for what’s ahead. And part of that preparation involves finalizing our affairs. In order to help ensure our children and grandchildren understand our last wishes, we leave those decisions in the hands of a single document: our Last Will and Testament.

Ninja Zone

It’s American Ninja Warrior for 3-12 year olds! Let’s see if Auntie Courtney can hang with the kids!

10556 Industrial Ave., Ste 130

Roseville, CA. 95678

(916)772-3547

http://www.flip2itsportscenter.com

Walk and Talk

A local library wants to make sure kids are being more active this year with their reading and walking. That’s why they created Literary Trails. It’s a program that combines critical thinking and social skills with physical exercise.

http://www.yolocountylibrary.org