Numerous counties around the Sacramento region operate sandbag locations when weather gets rough. The following links will take you to some of the areas where you can get sandbags.

Amador County

Butte County

Calaveras County

El Dorado County

Elk Grove

Sacramento County

San Joaquin County

Solano County

Stanislaus County

Sutter County

Placer County

Tuolumne County

Yolo County (West Sacramento)

Yuba County