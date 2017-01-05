Daily List: 3 Tips to Navigating the Gym

If getting in more regular exercise on the list for the new year, good for you! If you’re taking that workout to a gym, think about busting out of your regular routine. On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three tips for navigating the gym in the new year!
Read more
If getting in more regular exercise on the list for the new year, good for you! If you’re taking that workout to a gym, think about busting out of your regular routine. On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three tips for navigating the gym in the new year!