Daily List: Happy 2017! Best Buys for January

It’s a new year, with new shopportunities for you! And these first few days are the perfect time to take advantage of winter bargains. You know resolutions-related things are on sale, but on the Daily List this morning, three other best buys for January!

Wedding Wednesday

A lot of people get engaged during the holidays or are planning their wedding for the upcoming summer, so we are doing Wedding Wednesday for the next few weeks to talk about some things you may not have thought of. Today we are talking about things you may overlook when it comes to your venue.

Danielle Roe Events

Danielle@DanielleRoeEvents.com

(925) 890-5724

The Willow Ballroom

10724 River Road Exchange, Hood

Saturday January 22, 2017

1:00 PM-4:00 PM

Carseat Laws

The new year brings new laws, as we’ve learned. This morning, we’re getting a quick lesson on the new carseat law!

https://www.safekids.org/ultimate-car-seat-guide/

Goodwill Store In Elk Grove

Goodwill Sacramento Valley & Northern Nevada is excited to announce the opening of its newest store in Elk Grove. The store, the 29th retail location for the organization, will be located at 9699 E. Stockton Blvd, just across the freeway from the Elk Grove Auto Mall.

New Goodwill Store

9699 E Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove

Doors Open at 8 AM

Raffle for 50′ Flat Screen

Christmas Cards

Don’t toss out those Christmas cards — upcycle them! You can make memory books, cute crafts for next Christmas season — or help a charity with a special project. Marianne shows us what to do with those holiday greetings instead of tossing them in the recycling bin!

Framed Wall Art

http://www.bhg.com/christmas/crafts/christmas-card-projects/#page=1

Where to send old Christmas/other cards:

https://www.stjudesranch.org/contribute/recycled-card-program/

Restaurant’s First Anniversary

A local restaurant is celebrating its first anniversary! Wendy is there to find out all about the big celebration and try some of their most popular dishes.

Angel Platters A Village Cafe

2931 Sunrise Blvd #100

Rancho Cordova, Ca

http://www.angelplatters.com

Veggie Pozole Soup

Disney’s California Adventure started a new thing called Festival of Holidays, where they feature cultural holiday celebrations through food. Courtney had yummy vegetarian pozole there and our very own faithful viewer Roxy just happens to have a recipe for it. Bam!!

Vegetarian Posole Recipe

1 Medium Onion diced

3 Cloves Garlic minced

1 carton Vegetable Stock or Broth

1 lg. Can Mexican Hominy

1/2 Red Bell Pepper chopped

1/2 Yellow Bell Pepper

1 Tablespoon Chili powder

1 Teaspoon Cumin

1 Teaspoon Oregano

1 Teaspoon Coriander

1/4 Teaspoon Salt

Chipotle in Adobo Sauce just to taste

Chopped Tomato, Radish, Avocado, Cilantro and lime to top

In Stock pot add the vegetable stock, hominy with its juice and about a tablespoon of the Chipotle sauce bring to slow boil.

In small frying pan sautee onions, garlic, and peppers until softened add spice mixture and heat through.

When peppers are finished sautéing add to pot and simmer for about 20 minutes until hominy is soft and flavorful!

For serving : Pour laddel full of Posole into bowl top with tomato, radish, avocado and cilantro squeeze lime juice on top and enjoy!

Twitter : @TheRoxieWay

Instagram : theroxieway

Website : http://www.theroxieway.com

Manly Minute: The History of Hot Chocolate

“Tis the season for hot cocoa. At least it is for red-cheeked children who are looking to warm up after coming in from a well-spent snow day and for lady folk curled up in a blanket watching The Shop Around the Corner. But a man, he’s sitting by the fire in his leather chair, drinking a properly manly drink like black coffee, or scotch, perhaps. Such is the perception of cocoa these days. It is but a sweet confection a man might drink a few times each year, if at all…”

Cryotherapy

With the New Year, a lot of people are resolving to go to cryotherapy. There are a lot of benefits with cryotherapy, including looking younger and helping with ailments. So how does this work? We are seeing why so many people are including this in their plan for the new year.

US Cryotherapy

Locations in Davis and Roseville

http://www.uscryotherapy.com