Hasbro Speak Out Game
We’re told this game has Good Day written all over it! So we’re trying it out.
Fleet Feet
The Shamrock’n Race isn’t until March, but people are already starting to get ready for the half marathon, 10k and 5k. Fleet Feet is holding a resolution rally this Saturday to get people to sign up early because the race has a big benefit.
Shamrock’n Race
Benefiting Triumph Cancer Foundation
Resolution Rally
Fleet Feet this Saturday 9-11 am
http://www.shamrocknhalf.com/
New Girl Scout Cookie
One-hundred years of girl scout cookies and in comes a new flavor: s’mores! Troop 1702 from Sacramento will be in the building with SAMPLES!
Girl Scouts Central California
http://www.girlscoutshcc.org
Girl Scout Cookies
http://www.girlscouts.org/cookies
Kings Game Salsa Auditions
Salsa dance lovers can audition this weekend to perform at a March Kings game. We’ll have the organizers in the studio to teach us some moves and tell our viewers about how they can get in on the process.
Dance Studio 18
2840 Auburn Blvd.
Sacramento
Saturday
11am-2pm
916-214-2115
http://www.dancestudio18.com/
http://www.facebook.com/dancestudio18
The Quinn
A new boutique just recently opened in downtown Sacramento and we are getting a peek at what they offer. The area on T St. is currently being revitalized and this new boutique is one of the first steps. It’s called The Quinn and they have a wide range of things from clothing to gifts to things for your home.
The Quinn Vintage & New Clothing, Home Goods and Gifts for Men and Women
1103 T St.
Open Tuesday thru Sunday 11am-6pm
Healthy Grab-and-Go Meals
Dana Johnson of Dana’s Family Kitchen will be making easy/healthy grab and gos to kick off 2017.
Facebook page
Compassion Planet
Store Hours: Mon.-Sat. from 10 am to 6 pm
(916) 624-3276 or (916)624-FARM
http://www.compassionplanet.org
Facebook: @DeerCreekFarmRocklin
Instagram: DCF_Rocklin
Manly Minute: 5 Rules For Long-Distance Love
A long-distance relationship is like if you took a regular relationship and surrounded it with piranhas and set it on fire. It’s like if you took normal dating and then got horny magician David Blaine to suspend it in a plastic box and told it to survive on a sip of water and a bread crust a day. IT’S LIKE A BUNCH OF OTHER CRAZY SH*T. And yet people are still doing it. Because people are dumb and love makes us dumber. That’s the science.
