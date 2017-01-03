Hasbro Speak Out Game

We’re told this game has Good Day written all over it! So we’re trying it out.

Read more

Fleet Feet

The Shamrock’n Race isn’t until March, but people are already starting to get ready for the half marathon, 10k and 5k. Fleet Feet is holding a resolution rally this Saturday to get people to sign up early because the race has a big benefit.

Shamrock’n Race

Benefiting Triumph Cancer Foundation

Resolution Rally

Fleet Feet this Saturday 9-11 am

http://www.shamrocknhalf.com/

New Girl Scout Cookie

One-hundred years of girl scout cookies and in comes a new flavor: s’mores! Troop 1702 from Sacramento will be in the building with SAMPLES!

Girl Scouts Central California

http://www.girlscoutshcc.org

Girl Scout Cookies

http://www.girlscouts.org/cookies

Kings Game Salsa Auditions

Salsa dance lovers can audition this weekend to perform at a March Kings game. We’ll have the organizers in the studio to teach us some moves and tell our viewers about how they can get in on the process.

Dance Studio 18

2840 Auburn Blvd.

Sacramento

Saturday

11am-2pm

916-214-2115

http://www.dancestudio18.com/

http://www.facebook.com/dancestudio18

The Quinn

A new boutique just recently opened in downtown Sacramento and we are getting a peek at what they offer. The area on T St. is currently being revitalized and this new boutique is one of the first steps. It’s called The Quinn and they have a wide range of things from clothing to gifts to things for your home.

The Quinn Vintage & New Clothing, Home Goods and Gifts for Men and Women

1103 T St.

Open Tuesday thru Sunday 11am-6pm

Healthy Grab-and-Go Meals

Dana Johnson of Dana’s Family Kitchen will be making easy/healthy grab and gos to kick off 2017.

Facebook page

Compassion Planet

Store Hours: Mon.-Sat. from 10 am to 6 pm

(916) 624-3276 or (916)624-FARM

http://www.compassionplanet.org

Facebook: @DeerCreekFarmRocklin

Instagram: DCF_Rocklin

Manly Minute: 5 Rules For Long-Distance Love

A long-distance relationship is like if you took a regular relationship and surrounded it with piranhas and set it on fire. It’s like if you took normal dating and then got horny magician David Blaine to suspend it in a plastic box and told it to survive on a sip of water and a bread crust a day. IT’S LIKE A BUNCH OF OTHER CRAZY SH*T. And yet people are still doing it. Because people are dumb and love makes us dumber. That’s the science.

Here are the 5 rules