Why put off a New Year’s Resolution you can start doing now!? Cal Fit wants to help find the fit you in 2017! Melissa was live with the cardio queen trainer Suzanne Cardenas (she’s done full Ironmans…she’s a workout beast!!) to help Mel once and for all say goodbye to the mama muffin top!

California Family Fitness

1012 K Street, Sacramento

(916) 447-1325

http://www.californiafamilyfitness.com/