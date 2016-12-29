Check This Out

PUREQUOSA CLEANSING BODY SPRAY

SNAPSKULL

Yoga

Celebrate New Years Eve in a different way! Deuce is showing his lack of flexibility at Zuda Yoga and learning more about their unique New Year’s Eve event!

Zuda Yoga

1515 19th St., Sacramento

(916) 441-1267

http://www.zudayoga.com

New Year, New You

Why put off a New Year’s Resolution you can start doing now!? Cal Fit wants to help find the fit you in 2017! Melissa’s live with the cardio queen trainer Suzanne Cardenas (she’s done full Ironmans she’s a workout beast!!) to help Mel once and for all say goodbye to the mama muffin top! PLUS, we’ll show you great tips if you’re lacking motivation to get your workout!

California Family Fitness

1012 K Street, Sacramento

(916) 447-1325

http://www.californiafamilyfitness.com/

Comedy Show

Looking for something to do this New Years Eve? Look no further! How about a local comedy show in Modesto? We’re at at the Prospect Theater showing you how to get the night started!

Prospect theater

1214 k st.

Modesto, 95254

7:30 pm and 9:30 pm!

$20 at the door!

She Shed

Interior designer Cesar Chavez will help our viewers get their small spaces New Year’s Eve festive using DIY designs on our she shed that look like a million bucks, but definitely won’t break the bank.

http://www.designbycesarchavez.com

Instagram: CesarChavezDesign

YouTube Channel: Designedby.CesarChavez

Upcycling Calendars

2016 has come to an end. It’s time to get a new calendar and celebrate the new year. But before you toss those old calendars in your trash, see how you can UpCycle your old calendars into very useful stuff.

http://www.yolocountylibrary.org

http://www.facebook.com/yolocountylibrary.org

New Year Gala Concert

January 1, 2017, 6.00 P. M

(with red carpet event beginning at 5.15pm)

Brunelle Performance Hall

Davis, CA

http://www.huncongala.com

Keith Breedlove Cooking

The Culinerdy Cruzer is bringing the food nerd out in each and every bite. Keith Breedlove, the culinerdy leader, will be in studio to whip up a delicious dish!

The Culinerdy Cruzer

916-512-0221

http://www.nerdytruck.com/the-culinerd.html

No Excuse Moms and Dads

I’m so busy- so tired- no time to get to the gym! These moms and dads are proof there are NO EXCUSES to get fit and fabulous! Melissa’s live in Elk Grove with secrets to staying slim and sexy! PLUS the debut of the 2017 calendar featuring Northern California parents!

http://www.noexcusemom.com

https://www.yahoo.com/beauty/no-excuses-mom-back-yes-slideshow-wp-185401620/photo-p-dude-grandpa-2010-weighed-photo-185401609.html

Pit Bulls

The Stockton Animal Shelter is rolling out a new program to change the perception of pit bulls.

Stockton Animal Shelter

1575 Lincoln St.

Stockton, Ca

http://www.stocktongov.com