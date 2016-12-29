Police: Woman Drove 9 Miles Past 7 Police Officers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a 23-year-old woman who drove the wrong way on a freeway for nine miles and past seven police cars who tried to stop her before she was finally arrested.

Court records show Nina Milos of Phoenix has been charged with seven counts of endangerment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run and several drunken driving charges.

Milos is accused of driving past seven police officers with lights and sirens and striking a car in the HOV lane on the Loop 101 freeway in Scottsdale on Wednesday.

Milos was driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

A police report shows Milos admitted to drinking margaritas and had a blood-alcohol content level more than twice the legal limit.

Milos was booked into Maricopa County Jail.