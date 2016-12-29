Eastern Kentucky Waitress Receives $1,000 Christmas Eve Tip

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — An eastern Kentucky waitress is thankful for a couple who left her a $1,000 tip on Christmas Eve.

Rachael Vanorden, who works at the Golden Corral in London, tells WYMT-TV (http://bit.ly/2ilw2rD ) that the unidentified couple left the tip wrapped in a $1 bill on their table, along with a note wishing her a Merry Christmas.

The note encouraged her to read the Gospel of John, and Vanorden says she has done exactly that.

Vanorden says she already used some of the money to buy Christmas gifts for her 3-year-old son and plans on using the rest to pay bills.