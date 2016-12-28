Resolution: Pack Lunch

Make a New Year’s Resolution you can actually keep and saves you money. Patty Mastracco is helping us make lunches we’ll actually eat instead of going out to eat.

http://www.idofood.com

Low Brau On NYE

It’s time to start thinking about your NYE plans! If you don’t want to wait in line and don’t want to be disappointed the first day of 2017, you probably need to be at Low Brau. There will be music, fashion, and much more in Cambis party preview.

Midtown Mountain Get Down

Low Brau

1050 20th St.

http://www.lowbrausacramento.com

Light and Photos

Hawaii-born photographer Keoki Flagg has developed an incredibly unique way of taking photos. His masterpieces are true works of art and change depending on how light hits them.

Gallery Keoki

In the Village at Squaw Valley

(530) 583-1404

http://www.gallerykeoki.com

Adoption Update: Front Street Animal Shelter

It’s the last week of free pet adoptions at local shelters! We’ll check in with the folks at the Front Street Animal Shelter and see how it’s going.

Free adoptions through 12/31

Front St. Animal Shelter

(916) 808-7387 (PETS)

http://www.cityofsacramento.org/General-Services/Animal-Care/About-Us

New Year’s Day Brunch Spot

Looking for a good brunch spot for New Year’s Day? Ernesto’s may be a hidden gem that’s just what you’re looking for. Their brunch is just starting to become popular, but they’re not so busy where you’ll have to wait a long time to be seated.

Ernesto’s

1901 16th St, Sacramento

(916) 441-5850

https://ernestosmexicanfood.com

White Christmas

The Sacramento Community Center Theater is putting on Irving Berlin’s White Christmas Dec 27, 2016-Jan 1, 2017 and we have a live preview!

http://www.californiamusicaltheatre.com/events/white-christmas/