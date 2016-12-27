Police: Don’t Put Boxes From Holiday Gifts On The Curb

SACRAMENTO (CBS) — Christmas is over, but grinches might still be prowling the streets.

Police in Rocklin are warning residents to be careful about leaving the packaging from gifts on the curb because thieves may see them and target homes.

It’s a few days after Christmas and you might be enjoying your new gaming console, computer or TV, but experts say when you take out the trash, make sure you don’t leave any evidence of your pricey gifts on the curb.

Just by looking through people’s trash, thieves can tell which homes to target.

Police are always dealing with burglaries, but it’s hard to determine whether a break-in occurred based on what was left outside, according to officials.

Take a few minutes to prevent yourself from being a victim by breaking down and folding your boxes so no one can tell what used to be inside them.