It’s the last week of free pet adoptions at local shelters! We checked in with the folks at the El Dorado County Animal Services to see how it’s going and meet the local business couple who’s behind this generous gift of a Home for the Holidays!

Free Pet Adoptions Thru 12/31!

El Dorado County Animal Services

(530) 621-5795

TraveLite RV Rentals

http://www.travellitervrentals.com/