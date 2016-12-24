Letters To Santa

Send an email to Santa and he’ll read them on air! Email GoodDay@kmaxtv.com.

http://www.woodlandoperahouse.org

Sheriff’s Santa Claus Project

This morning we’re meeting some special kids who will be getting a visit from Santa! The Sheriff’s Santa Claus Project has been in existence since 1996. Deputy Michael Wright spends the holiday season as Santa Mike. Santa Mike visits homes of families with children with long-term illnesses, along with other identified families as determined by the staff of Kaiser Hospital and the Sheriff’s Department Child Abuse Bureau.

For more information:

mwright@sacsheriff.com

Christmas Gift For Charity

http://www.midtown.baysideonline.com

facebook : baysidemidtown

instagram + twitter @midtownbayside

Travelzoo

If you’re looking to plan the perfect getaway look no further! Gabe is back with this weekend’s travel treasures from Travelzoo!

http://www.travelzoo.com/tv/Sacramento

Mars: Your Vacation Destination

Three….two…one…get ready to blast off on a voyage to Mars! The Powerhouse Science Center is your travel guide during the holidays as they chart your course to the red planet!

Powerhouse Science Center

Now-January 8th: 10:30am

(916) 808-3942

http://powerhousesc.org

Lake Appliance Repair Video

Lake Appliance repair has ANOTHER new video! It’s a parody of Charlie Puth’s “One Call Away!” This morning they join us in studio to share their new video and talk about how they came up with the idea!



8146 Greenback Lane Ste 102,

Fair Oaks

(866) 264-9578

http://lakeappliancerepair.com/

HaHa-Hoildays Show

Are you looking for some laughs on Christmas Eve? What about a show to take your family to or a reason to get away from them? Tonight some local comedians are headlining the Happy HaHa-Hoildays Show at Laughs Unlimited!

Laughs Unlimited

For Reservations: (916) 446-5905

Tonight: 7pm

http://www.laughsunlimited.com/

10-Year-Old Christmas Album

http://www.facebook.com/tanishqandtiara