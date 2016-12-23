Daily List: 3 Last-Minute Christmas Tasks to Do Today
Are you hosting Christmas this year? Today’s a good day to make sure you’ve got those T’s crossed and that list checked off! On the Daily List this morning, a couple of last-minute preparation tips on the last weekday before the holiday!
http://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/home-property/87819781/8-lastminute-christmas-preparation-tips
Gingersnap Shake
Have your shake and eat it too! Coffee Republic is debuting a new happy hour special with the Gingersnap Cheesecake Crazy Shake!
Coffee Republic
6610 Folsom-Auburn Rd, Folsom
916-987-8001
http://www.coffeerepublicfolsom.com/
Check This Out
Need to make a last minute run to Toys r Us, Target or Walmart? Don’t pass up these fun new items from Mattel that the kids will love, if they can get the grown-ups to put them down long enough!
http://shop.mattel.com/shop
14-Year-Olds Give Advice
Molly and Amanda are local high school students who decided to do a video and post it to YouTube for fun. Never did they realize it would get so many views with the demand to upload more videos. Both are super involved with school activities. Amanda is captain of the freshman cheer team, and Molly is captain of the freshman soccer team, and both are excellent students, both are also currently taking broadcasting!.
Worlds Apart Show
A Yuba City couple dedicates a special holiday performance to their daughter. The Bertsch’s lost their daughter a few years ago and this year, their band “Worlds Apart” is doing a Live Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tribute Show in her honor over the holidays. Today is the last chance to see the performance.
CrossRoads Community Church
Yuba City
Dec. 23rd 5:00pm & 7:00pm (2 Shows)
http://www.mor3worldsapart.com/
http://www.facebook.com/MOR3Tributes
For more info call: 530-755-2020
iFLY Santa
It’s almost time for the big guy to hit the skies! Good Day wants to make sure it’s a Good Night for Santa on his sleigh ride so what better way to get prepared than head to IFLY Roseville!
118 Harding Blvd, Roseville
(916) 836-4359
https://www.iflyworld.com/sacramento/
Take The Best Photos Ever
Local pro photographer teaches us some simple tips and shows off what tools can help you fake your photo-snapping skills with the best of them.
http://www.englephoto.com
http://www.actioncamera.com
Furnace Giveaway
Today, a family is getting a gift that’ll warm their hearts – literally.
http://FoxFamilyHVAC.com
Phone: 916-877-1577
https://www.facebook.com/foxfamilyheatingandairconditioning
Fair Game
Need a last minute gift idea? Gift the gift of gaming! Deuce is at Fair Game Retro Video Games in Carmichael checking out some old school video games!
Fair Game Retro Video Games
8214 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael
916-944-4263, Open 10am – 8pm daily.
Facebook/Instagram: fairgameretro
http://www.fairgameretro.com
Manly Minute – 5 Types of Last Minute Shoppers
http://www.thefrisky.com/2013-12-23/10-types-of-men-youll-see-doing-last-minute-christmas-shopping/
Last Minute Larry
So last minute Larry still needs Christmas gifts, huh? Macy’s to the rescue with gifts for him, her, kids, grandparents and the person who already has everything.
MACY’S
http://www.macys.com
THE LIPSTICK GIRAFFE
http://thelipstickgiraffe.com
http://www.facebook.com/thelipstickgiraffe
http://instagram.com/thelipstickgiraffe