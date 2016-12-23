Daily List: 3 Last-Minute Christmas Tasks to Do Today

Are you hosting Christmas this year? Today’s a good day to make sure you’ve got those T’s crossed and that list checked off! On the Daily List this morning, a couple of last-minute preparation tips on the last weekday before the holiday!

http://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/home-property/87819781/8-lastminute-christmas-preparation-tips

Gingersnap Shake

Have your shake and eat it too! Coffee Republic is debuting a new happy hour special with the Gingersnap Cheesecake Crazy Shake!

Coffee Republic

6610 Folsom-Auburn Rd, Folsom

916-987-8001

http://www.coffeerepublicfolsom.com/

Check This Out

Need to make a last minute run to Toys r Us, Target or Walmart? Don’t pass up these fun new items from Mattel that the kids will love, if they can get the grown-ups to put them down long enough!

http://shop.mattel.com/shop

14-Year-Olds Give Advice

Molly and Amanda are local high school students who decided to do a video and post it to YouTube for fun. Never did they realize it would get so many views with the demand to upload more videos. Both are super involved with school activities. Amanda is captain of the freshman cheer team, and Molly is captain of the freshman soccer team, and both are excellent students, both are also currently taking broadcasting!.





Worlds Apart Show

A Yuba City couple dedicates a special holiday performance to their daughter. The Bertsch’s lost their daughter a few years ago and this year, their band “Worlds Apart” is doing a Live Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tribute Show in her honor over the holidays. Today is the last chance to see the performance.

CrossRoads Community Church

Yuba City

Dec. 23rd 5:00pm & 7:00pm (2 Shows)

http://www.mor3worldsapart.com/

http://www.facebook.com/MOR3Tributes

For more info call: 530-755-2020

iFLY Santa

It’s almost time for the big guy to hit the skies! Good Day wants to make sure it’s a Good Night for Santa on his sleigh ride so what better way to get prepared than head to IFLY Roseville!

118 Harding Blvd, Roseville

(916) 836-4359

https://www.iflyworld.com/sacramento/

Take The Best Photos Ever

Local pro photographer teaches us some simple tips and shows off what tools can help you fake your photo-snapping skills with the best of them.

http://www.englephoto.com

http://www.actioncamera.com

Furnace Giveaway

Today, a family is getting a gift that’ll warm their hearts – literally.

http://FoxFamilyHVAC.com

Phone: 916-877-1577

https://www.facebook.com/foxfamilyheatingandairconditioning

Fair Game

Need a last minute gift idea? Gift the gift of gaming! Deuce is at Fair Game Retro Video Games in Carmichael checking out some old school video games!

Fair Game Retro Video Games

8214 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael

916-944-4263, Open 10am – 8pm daily.

Facebook/Instagram: fairgameretro

http://www.fairgameretro.com

Manly Minute – 5 Types of Last Minute Shoppers

http://www.thefrisky.com/2013-12-23/10-types-of-men-youll-see-doing-last-minute-christmas-shopping/

Last Minute Larry

So last minute Larry still needs Christmas gifts, huh? Macy’s to the rescue with gifts for him, her, kids, grandparents and the person who already has everything.

MACY’S

http://www.macys.com

THE LIPSTICK GIRAFFE

http://thelipstickgiraffe.com

http://www.facebook.com/thelipstickgiraffe

http://instagram.com/thelipstickgiraffe