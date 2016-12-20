Daily List: The 3 Best Things to Buy Right After Christmas

Christmas Lights on Fleek

It took him over 4 days, a total of 24 hours, but for the 5th year in a row homeowner Zach Winchester has made his Christmas lights “on fleek” once again. 25,000 lights shine bright for all to see as they drive by, in fact folks travel near and far to see the beautiful display.

133 Hemlock Dr.

Lodi, CA

Gym Solar

Local fitness fans can now power their own fitness studio and receive discounts in return, thanks to Sacramento Eco Fitness – the first self-sustaining gym.

http://www.sacramentoecofitness.com

Art of Toys

Location: 1126 18th Street Sacramento

http://www.artoftoys.com

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11-6

Last Minute Gifts

It’s not too late to find that perfect gift for your loved ones! Best Wishes in Lincoln Center has it all.

325 Lincoln Center

Stockton, CA

http://www.facebook.com/BestWishesLincolnCenter

Walgreens Toy Drive

Every year the employees of all Walgreens rally their stores to gather as many toys as they can for kids in need.

1420 Meadowview Road (@ Freeport Blvd)

Sacramento 95832

Scavenger Hunt

Our friends from Outdoor Box Club are hosting a viewer scavenger hunt in Folsom!

http://www.outdoorboxclub.com

Teppanyaki 2 Go

You can now get the most amazing Tappanyaki to go!

Facebook/instagram: Teppanyaki2go

Rice Rice Baby

Pecan Rice Recipe

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter

3 teaspoons pecan oil

¾ cup pecans

1 medium sweet onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

1½ cups HINODE brown jasmine rice* RTS pouch or Tray

1 (32-ounce) container chicken broth

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup dried cranberries

Garnish: chopped green onions

Instructions

In a 3-quart saucepan, add butter and oil, and heat over medium heat. Add pecans, and cook until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon. Add onion, and cook, stirring constantly, 2 to 3 minutes. Add sage and rice, and cook 2 to 3 minutes. Add chicken broth, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil; cover, and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until liquid is almost absorbed, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in cranberries; cover, and let stand 5 minutes. Stir in pecans. Garnish with green onions if desired. Notes: You can also use Hinode White and Wild Rice.

Holiday Recipe using HINODE White & Wild Rice

Eat your Black eye peas for New Years and have good luck all year

1 (1-pound) package dry Blackeye Peas

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 pound smoked ham, cubed to ½ inch 1 large onion, chopped

3 stalks celery, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon tomato paste

10 cups lightly salted water or chicken broth

2 bay leaves

Salt, pepper and/or hot sauce, to taste *I use Cajun seasoning

Hot cooked Hinode White & Wild Rice

Hot buttered French bread

1 bunch green onions, sliced

Yield: 8 -10 servings

Directions:

Rinse and sort peas. (Optional: Soak beans using your preferred method.)

Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add smoked ham; sauté 5 minutes or until browned. Add onions, celery, garlic and tomato paste; sauté 15 minutes. Add water or broth and bay leaves; bring to a boil.

Add blackeye peas, stir well and return to a low boil; cover, reduce heat and simmer 1½ to 2 hours or until peas are tender, stirring occasionally.

If a creamier texture is desired, use the back of a spoon to mash up to one-fourth of the beans and stir well. Adjust seasonings to taste.

Serve over hot cooked rice with hot buttered French bread. Garnish with chopped green onions.

Manly Minute – Four Rules For Wearing a Bowtie

You were going for 007-instead, you got Pee-Wee Herman. A well-worn bowtie can supercharge your style, but a misguided attempt can strangle it.

Follow our advice below to take the guesswork out of acing this dapper detail-from the type of bowtie you should buy to the shape, size, color, and fabric combinations that will make you look your best.

