Sacramento Philharmonic To Pay Tribute To David Bowie

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fans looking to commemorate music legend David Bowie will be able to hear his music live at the Community Center Theater.

The Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera will be having a tribute concert to Bowie.

Bowie died on Jan. 10, 2016 at the age of 69. He had been battling liver cancer.

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of Bowie’s death, the Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera will be playing some of the late artist’s hits along with a cover band. Expect to hear songs like “Changes,” “Fame” and “Space Oddity.”

The concert is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2017 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $18. Head to the philharmonic’s website for tickets.