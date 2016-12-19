California Population Grows To 39.4 Million

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California’s population has grown to 39.4 million.

The state Department of Finance said Monday that the state added 295,000 people between July 1, 2015, and July 1, 2016.

The department also says the birth rate declined to 12.42 births per 1,000 population from 13.69 births per 1,000 in the 2010 census.

As the Baby Boomer generation ages the death rate has slowly increased to 6.71 deaths per 1,000 population compared to a rate of 6.26 in 2010.

The department says net migration added 70,000 persons to California last year. That includes all foreign immigrants regardless of legal status, residents who left the state to live abroad, and the balance of people who move to and from the California from within the United States.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.