Last-Minute Gifts for Mom & Dad

December 16, 2016 11:54 AM
Filed Under: christmas, dad, gifts, mom

Christmas is just over a week away, and kids want to do something for Mom & Dad, but may be short on cash, time and out of ideas! We’ll showcase a few easy homemade gifts kids can make with a few simple supplies, that parents will never want to part with!
Comments

One Comment

  1. Anurag says:
    December 24, 2016 at 12:27 am

    Thanks guys ! You just made my life much simpler as I was very worried about my gift. But now I have a lot of options on my mind.

    Reply

