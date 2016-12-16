Drones 101

Drones are expected to be popular gifts this Christmas, but there are some rules to remember before you put that device in a novice’s hands!
Registration and Licensing
http://www.faa.gov/uas/
Drones truly depict the advancement of our technology. As long as they do not invade anybody’s personal space they are an excellent toy.