Xmas Sweaters 4 a Cause

‘Tis the season for ugly Christmas sweaters!! And if you’re still looking for a sweater for your holiday party, Wendy Aguilar has just the place where you can go find that perfect/ugly Christmas sweater — and it’s all for a good cause. We are live from The Sacramento SPCA’s Adoptable Goods Store where you can find your sweater and great last minute gifts for friends and family, all while helping the Sacrament SPCA animals.

https://www.facebook.com/SSPCAThriftStore/

http://www.facebook.com/SacSPCA

http://www.instagram.com/sacramento_spca

http://www.twitter.com/SacramentoSPCA