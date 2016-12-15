Good Day is on!  Watch LIVE | Video library | Learn more about today's segments

Xmas Sweaters 4 a Cause

December 15, 2016 3:12 PM
Filed Under: christmas, sweater

‘Tis the season for ugly Christmas sweaters!! And if you’re still looking for a sweater for your holiday party, Wendy Aguilar has just the place where you can go find that perfect/ugly Christmas sweater — and it’s all for a good cause.  We are live from The Sacramento SPCA’s Adoptable Goods Store where you can find your sweater and great last minute gifts for friends and family, all while helping the Sacrament SPCA animals.

https://www.facebook.com/SSPCAThriftStore/
http://www.facebook.com/SacSPCA
http://www.instagram.com/sacramento_spca
http://www.twitter.com/SacramentoSPCA

  1. Aditya says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:08 pm

    Wow, this is such a brilliant idea. The little dogs are looking too good. You guys are doing a great job.

