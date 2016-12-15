Daily List: 3 Rules of Regifting

It’s National Regifting Day – taking a gift that you don’t really want, and giving it to someone who does! Sounds harmless enough — but regift carefully! On the Daily List this morning, three rules of regifting!

Holiday Refresh

Want to look refreshed in time for the office holiday party or seeing in the in-laws for Christmas? Fill your stocking ahead of time with a little filler and SHHH…! even Santa won’t tell! Melissa’s live at Kaufman and Clark Plastic Surgery in Folsom learning how the popular FDA dermal fillers will diminish those pesky fine lines and wrinkles!

Kaufman & Clark Plastic Surgery

2220 E Bidwell Street, Folsom

916-983-9895

http://www.TheNaturalResult.com

Regifting

Today is national regifting day!! Yes, it is OK to regift! Thrift Town is giving us some great gift ideas that won’t break the bank.

Also, do you have a holiday party coming up? Find out how to look fabulous…without spending a fortune!

Thrift Town

6328 Fair Oaks Blvd

Sacramento

http://THRIFTTOWN.COM

Festive Sippers for the Holidays!

From a Very Berry Choco-tini to a Caramel Apple Mimosa for Sunday brunch, the folks from the AWARD-WINNING Barefoot Wines show us how to mix up a few sparkly drinks!

Barefoot Wine Cocktails

http://www.barefootwine.com/recipes/cocktails/caramel-apple-mimosa

http://www.barefootwine.com/recipes/cocktails/strawberry-sprinkle

http://www.barefootwine.com/recipes/cocktails/very-berry-chocolate-martini

Ugly Christmas Sweaters for a Cause

‘Tis the season for ugly Christmas sweaters!! And if you’re still looking for a sweater for your holiday party, Wendy Aguilar has just the place where you can go find that perfect/ugly Christmas sweater — and it’s all for a good cause. We are live from The Sacramento SPCA’s Adoptable Goods Store where you can find your sweater and great last minute gifts for friends and family, all while helping the Sacrament SPCA animals.

https://www.facebook.com/SSPCAThriftStore/

http://www.facebook.com/SacSPCA

http://www.instagram.com/sacramento_spca

http://www.twitter.com/SacramentoSPCA

Regifting Demo

A recent study shows 63 percent of people regifted a present and 30 percent of people plan to regift this year. Things Remembered has a way to almost make sure your gift does not fall victim to the re-gifting bug. We have some gifts sent to us for members of the Good Day family that shows us the trick.

Things Remembered

For Store Locations:

http://www.thingsremembered.com

I’m Cute…Adopt Me!

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Getting Kids To Exercise

The NERF Energy Game Kit uses a wrist-worn activity tracker, a Nerf soccer ball, and the game to help kids get active. In order to play the game, children have to be active and earn “energy points” that are tracked by the band. These points turn into screen time to play the game. It’s an “exergame” which studies have shown help get kids active and potentially reduce childhood obesity.

Mushroom Business

Back to the Roots was founded in 2009 by then-college seniors Alejandro Velez and Nikhil Arora after discovering how to grow gourmet mushrooms on recycled coffee grounds. Since then, Back to the Roots has evolved from urban mushroom farming to a thriving business on a mission to undo food and reconnect families to it through fun, innovative, and delicious ready-t0-grow and ready-to-eat products.

http://www.backtotheroots.com (use KOVR10 coupon code for 10% off ready to grow!)

Healthy Treats

Are you tired of looking for that healthy breakfast or lunch? FITeats creates meals for delivery or pick up. There’s no minimum order — whether it’s one meal or a whole week’s worth! The company uses fresh ingredients that are local and/or organic. Many of the meals are gluten free as well as paleo. Tina is with the owner learning more!

FITeats Locations:

1420 16th St., Sacramento

1455 Eureka Rd., Roseville

http://www.fiteats.com

Canned Food Stack Off

Students CAN make a difference one CAN at a time! There are just a few days left in the Choices Charter School We Can Do It- Can Food Drive! Melissa’s live in Sacramento as the students and teachers compete in obstacles and games with the received donations!

Choices Charter School Can Food Drive

11/28/16 – 12/20/16

4425 Laurelwood Way, Sacramento

http://choicescharter.org/

The Nutcracker

We give our viewers a sneak peek “behind the curtain” of one of their favorite Christmas stories minutes before Sac Ballet does a live performance for throngs of school children.

Sacramento Ballet’s The Nutcracker

Community Center Theater

1301 L St

Sacramento

Runs Through December 23

Show Times Vary

$28-$98

http://www.sacballet.org

Sock Competition

Two local students are trying to help others by collecting sock to donate to families in need! But there’s more, they will be putting together a small sock competition to promote their cause. Wendy Aguilar will be there live – in her fun socks – to judge the FUN SOCK COMPETITION!

Drop off socks at Woodland Christian Middle School Office at 1787 Matmor Road, Woodland CA 95776 anytime between now and December 22, 2016 or The Woodland Public Library at 250 1st St, Woodland, CA 95695

Manly Minute: Finding a Good Tailor

Fit will make or break any look. But for the man who’s just starting to upgrade his wardrobe, and doesn’t have a reliable tailor on call already, how can you tell a good shop from a bad one? There are a few key things to look for, so here’s the rundown for picking out a tailor that you can build a lasting relationship with!Typically, if you do some searching in phone books and online, you should be able to find at least two or three options within driving distance. If you’re in a big city, the number can be considerably higher – you might have dozens of listed options. So how do you pick which one to approach? And once you do so, how can you tell if the business is going to work for your needs?

