Jim Brickman

December 6, 2016 12:05 PM By Tina Macuha
Filed Under: jim brickman, Music

One of our favorite performers is back for more good Day fun! Pianist & songwriter Jim Brickman performed live before his big show tonight at the Crest!

Jim Brickman
Comfort & Joy Holiday Concert
Tonight at 7:30 p.m.
The Crest
1013 K St., Sacramento
http://www.crestsacramento.com/event/1252629-jim-brickman-sacramento/
http://www.jimbrickman.com

 

